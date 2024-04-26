Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $15.95 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 302,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.