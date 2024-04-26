Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $8,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.2 %

R stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.