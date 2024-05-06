EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE EQT opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.09. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

