Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $164.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.18. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
