Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

