Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hercules Capital traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 301094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTGC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hercules Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hercules Capital
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.