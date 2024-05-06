Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hercules Capital traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 301094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,654,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,525,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

