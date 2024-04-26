ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELLRY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
