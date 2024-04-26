Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Plans Dividend of $1.54

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.5397 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %
BMWYY stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $46.27 billion during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
