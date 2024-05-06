GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 8.24.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carver 40,000,000 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

