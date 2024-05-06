Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

