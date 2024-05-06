iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

ESGD stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

