Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $78.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

