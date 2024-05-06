Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 345,386 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,386 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.87 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

