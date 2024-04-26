JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.59 on Thursday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

