Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 41,201 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

