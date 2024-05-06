First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

