Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 766.7% in April

Apr 26th, 2024

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

