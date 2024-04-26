Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 766.7% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Arqit Quantum
