Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Sells 7,779 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 8th, Daniel William Moore sold 526 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $5,917.50.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,052 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $12,213.72.

GME stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 560.78 and a beta of -0.45. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. GameStop’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GameStop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,331,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 100,084 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

