Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

PFE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,821,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,254,852. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

