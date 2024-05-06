DeFiChain Market Cap Tops $53.62 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,133,203,859 coins and its circulating supply is 876,192,006 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

