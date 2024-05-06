Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

