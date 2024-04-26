Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 28th

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Hilton Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HLT opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.