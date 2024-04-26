BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

