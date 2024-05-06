4,744 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,431. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

