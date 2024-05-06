HF Foods Group (HFFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million for the quarter.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 2.7 %

HFFG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 2,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

