Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,319. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39.
Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
