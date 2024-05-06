Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,319. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

