Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.36. 239,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,476. The company has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

