Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

