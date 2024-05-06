TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $224,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $38.77. 2,413,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,614,922. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.