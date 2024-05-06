TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 73.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after acquiring an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,678. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

