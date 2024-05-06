Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 174,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUCD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

