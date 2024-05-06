TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,734,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.78. 288,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

