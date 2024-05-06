TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.69. 307,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

