10,231 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BOX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in BOX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 123,858 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 146,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.61. 178,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,612. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

