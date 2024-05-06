Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 110,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,362. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CMP

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.