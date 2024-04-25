Stevens Capital Management LP Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after buying an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,686,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.87.

Shares of MSCI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,101. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

