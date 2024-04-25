5,200 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,892,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,291,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 5,915,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

