StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
