Michael E. Sturmer Sells 4,515 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9,381.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,411,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.