Michael E. Sturmer Sells 4,515 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9,381.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,411,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

