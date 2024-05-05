CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Buys $109,750.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 2.3 %

CECO stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,891,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 209,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CECO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

