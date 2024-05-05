Insider Buying: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Buys $416,960.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

ENPH stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

