Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of Old Republic International worth $47,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ORI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

