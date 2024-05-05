Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Prairie Provident Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 74,914 shares traded.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$50.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

