Solano Wealth Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.8% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.53 and its 200-day moving average is $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $315.11 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.