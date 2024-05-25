Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 2.0 %

EPC opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

