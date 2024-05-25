StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.67%.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

