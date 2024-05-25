Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $297.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $311.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

EXP opened at $238.16 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day moving average of $228.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

