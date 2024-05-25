Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NYSE ESTC opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

