e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

