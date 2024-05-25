JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of DOMA opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

